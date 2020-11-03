Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, Chief of Navy Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger testify before the Senate Committee on Appropriations on the Department of the Navy’s posture in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2021 and the Future Years Defense Program, March 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 12:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|742651
|Filename:
|DOD_107723404
|Length:
|01:00:58
|Location:
|US
This work, Senate Committee on Appropriations Hearing on the Posture of the U.S. Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
