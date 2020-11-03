Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Senate Committee on Appropriations Hearing on the Posture of the U.S. Navy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, Chief of Navy Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger testify before the Senate Committee on Appropriations on the Department of the Navy’s posture in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2021 and the Future Years Defense Program, March 11, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 12:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 742651
    Filename: DOD_107723404
    Length: 01:00:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Committee on Appropriations Hearing on the Posture of the U.S. Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Acting Secretary of the Navy
    David Berger
    Michael Gilday
    Thomas Modly
    Chief of Navy Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT