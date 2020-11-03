Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Van Nuys 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    The Reserve Force is working to eliminate unnecessary requirements as well as enable Sailors' access to Reserve processes from their personal computers or mobile devices. Here are a few improvements to the way we do business. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Van Nuys)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742645
    VIRIN: 200311-N-OX889-0001
    Filename: DOD_107723337
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Capabilities, by PO3 Zachary Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Commander
    Navy Reserve Forces Command
    CNRFC
    2020
    Great Power Competition
    Zipserve
    Future Capabilities
    Emuster
    R2S

