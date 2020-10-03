Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bandvagns lead the way

    NORWAY

    03.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Devin Andrews 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, conduct a convoy in Bandvagn 206 vehicles in Setermoen, Norway, March 10, 2020. Marines are in Norway in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 20, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742639
    VIRIN: 200311-M-XY415-1001
    Filename: DOD_107723252
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bandvagns lead the way, by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    service members
    Arctic
    United States
    Norway
    exercise
    Cold Response
    USA
    training
    Setermoen
    USMCFEA

