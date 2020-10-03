Bandvagns lead the way

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742639" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, conduct a convoy in Bandvagn 206 vehicles in Setermoen, Norway, March 10, 2020. Marines are in Norway in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 20, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)