U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, conduct a convoy in Bandvagn 206 vehicles in Setermoen, Norway, March 10, 2020. Marines are in Norway in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 20, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742639
|VIRIN:
|200311-M-XY415-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107723252
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bandvagns lead the way, by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
