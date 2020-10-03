A video interview with Maj. Thomas Skinner, Deputy Chief of Aerospace Medicine, that covers COVID-19 frequently asked questions at Beale AFB.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 12:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742637
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-IH091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107723199
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 FAQs at Beale AFB, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT