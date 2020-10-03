Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 FAQs at Beale AFB

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A video interview with Maj. Thomas Skinner, Deputy Chief of Aerospace Medicine, that covers COVID-19 frequently asked questions at Beale AFB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 12:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742637
    VIRIN: 200310-F-IH091-1001
    Filename: DOD_107723199
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 FAQs at Beale AFB, by A1C Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Beale AFB
    beale
    Air Force
    coronavirus
    covid19

