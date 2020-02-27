Spiritual Resiliency - Meaning & Purpose

“The Spiritual Domain is a crucial pillar of resilience that speaks to the very core of our being.” AFRC Command Chaplain, Col. Randy Marshall explains in this crucial video on Spiritual Resiliency. During this first quarter of 2020, the Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) is focusing on the Spiritual Domain as it relates to Comprehensive Airman Fitness. Please tune in to hear how important it is to take time to pause and reflect on what brings meaning and purpose… and how important this is in developing resilient leaders.
