    Spiritual Resiliency - Meaning & Purpose

    ROBINS AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by Public Affairs and Laurie Flores

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    “The Spiritual Domain is a crucial pillar of resilience that speaks to the very core of our being.” AFRC Command Chaplain, Col. Randy Marshall explains in this crucial video on Spiritual Resiliency. During this first quarter of 2020, the Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) is focusing on the Spiritual Domain as it relates to Comprehensive Airman Fitness. Please tune in to hear how important it is to take time to pause and reflect on what brings meaning and purpose… and how important this is in developing resilient leaders.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 12:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742635
    VIRIN: 200227-F-PW195-001
    Filename: DOD_107723159
    Length: 00:06:46
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GA, US
    Robins AFB
    AFRC
    Chaplain Corps
    spiritual fitness
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Spiritual Resiliency
    Spiritual Resilience
    Spiritual Domain
    Command Ch
    Col. Randy Marshall
    Airmen Feedback
    professional resiliency
    developing resilient leaders
    Chaplains and Religious Affairs Airmen

