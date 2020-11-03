Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Secretary Pompeo meets with His Excellency Ernesto Araújo
DC, UNITED STATES
03.11.2020
Courtesy Video
Secretary Mike Pompeo meets with His Excellency Ernesto Araújo, Minister of Foreign Relations of the Federative Republic of Brazil.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 09:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742624
|Filename:
|DOD_107723076
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
