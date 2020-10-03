Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Vicenza: PCS and Coronavirus

    ITALY

    03.10.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    PFC Trinity Carter interviews MAJ Leslie Shipp on AFN Vicenza radio on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Topics include PCSing during the peak of the Coronavirus.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 06:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742609
    VIRIN: 200310-A-UN218-504
    Filename: DOD_107722708
    Length: 00:10:39
    Location: IT
    • LEAVE A COMMENT