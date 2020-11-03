U.S. Marines and Sailors from different job titles, currently serving with 3rd Marine Division, proclaim how they continue the legacy of women who have served in the Navy and Marine Corps, March 11, 2020. Women’s History Month is nationally observed in recognition of unmistakable significance women have made throughout the history of the United States. The powerful legacy left by female Marines and Sailors of the past continues through the extraordinary contributions made by women serving in the military. 3rd Marine Division recognizes and celebrates the diversity of its Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Josue Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 06:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742608
|VIRIN:
|200311-M-IN847-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107722699
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Marine Division recognizes Women's History Month, by Cpl Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT