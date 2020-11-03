Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd Marine Division recognizes Women's History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2020

    Video by Cpl. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors from different job titles, currently serving with 3rd Marine Division, proclaim how they continue the legacy of women who have served in the Navy and Marine Corps, March 11, 2020. Women’s History Month is nationally observed in recognition of unmistakable significance women have made throughout the history of the United States. The powerful legacy left by female Marines and Sailors of the past continues through the extraordinary contributions made by women serving in the military. 3rd Marine Division recognizes and celebrates the diversity of its Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Josue Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 06:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742608
    VIRIN: 200311-M-IN847-0001
    Filename: DOD_107722699
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Division recognizes Women's History Month, by Cpl Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    3rd marine division
    navy
    women's history month
    sailors
    women
    u.s. marines
    marines marine corps
    3rd mar div

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT