SOCAFRICA CBRN Training

Personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Africa undergo chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN ) training at Panzer Kaserne local training area in Boeblingen, Germany, February 18, 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Kenneth G. Takada)
