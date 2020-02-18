Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCAFRICA CBRN Training

    BOBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    02.18.2020

    Video by Kenneth Takada 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Africa undergo chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN ) training at Panzer Kaserne local training area in Boeblingen, Germany, February 18, 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Kenneth G. Takada)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 05:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742607
    VIRIN: 200218-A-VZ328-0022
    Filename: DOD_107722693
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BW, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCAFRICA CBRN Training, by Kenneth Takada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCAFRICA
    Special Operations Command Africa
    ARMYSTRONG
    STRONGEUROPE

