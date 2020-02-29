Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    African American Heritage Month For the Full Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Weeks 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa celebrates the diversity and culture of the African American communityduring "A Royal Affair" the closing of African American Heritage Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 21:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742595
    VIRIN: 200229-N-KP948-0002
    Filename: DOD_107722307
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African American Heritage Month For the Full Story, by PO2 Alyssa Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Celebrate
    African American Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT