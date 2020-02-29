Misawa celebrates the diversity and culture of the African American communityduring "A Royal Affair" the closing of African American Heritage Month.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 21:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742595
|VIRIN:
|200229-N-KP948-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107722307
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, African American Heritage Month For the Full Story, by PO2 Alyssa Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT