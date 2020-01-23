A Not One Drop public service announcement showing the consequences of making the right choice at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)
|01.23.2020
|03.10.2020 21:16
|PSA
|742590
|200110-M-YY851-1001
|DOD_107722285
|00:01:00
|JP
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Not One Drop-make the right choice, by LCpl Hannah Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
