    Not One Drop-make the right choice

    JAPAN

    01.23.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    A Not One Drop public service announcement showing the consequences of making the right choice at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 21:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742590
    VIRIN: 200110-M-YY851-1001
    Filename: DOD_107722285
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Not One Drop-make the right choice, by LCpl Hannah Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drunk driving
    PSA
    III MEF
    Not one drop
    N1D

