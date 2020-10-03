Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs cargo ship captain off Ocean City, Maryland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 North

    A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City, N.J. medevacs a cargo ship captain approximately 25 miles of Ocean City, Md. March 10, 2020. The man was reportedly showing symptoms of a heart attack.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Atlantic City)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742581
    VIRIN: 200310-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_107722238
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew medevacs cargo ship captain off Ocean City, Maryland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medevac
    sar
    ocean
    uscg
    city
    cargo ship
    helo
    dolphin
    ocean city
    mh-65
    d5
    ast
    district five

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT