U.S. Army MEDDAC, WINN Army Community Hospital leadership provide information about CoVID19 and prevention healthcare tips. (Video by Zach Rehnstrom, Winn Army Community Hospital)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 17:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|742567
|VIRIN:
|200310-O-LS154-366
|Filename:
|DOD_107722026
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart CoVID19 PSA, by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
