    Fort Stewart CoVID19 PSA

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Patrick Young 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army MEDDAC, WINN Army Community Hospital leadership provide information about CoVID19 and prevention healthcare tips. (Video by Zach Rehnstrom, Winn Army Community Hospital)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 17:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742567
    VIRIN: 200310-O-LS154-366
    Filename: DOD_107722026
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart CoVID19 PSA, by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    MEDDAC
    Winn Army Community Hospital
    CoVID19

