Alaska State Defense Force practices security patrols for Arctic Eagle 2020

The Alaska State Defense Force practices patrols in which they provide security for a critical infrastructure in subarctic climates at Alcantra Armory in Wasilla, Alaska, Feb. 29 and Mar. 1, 2020. The ASDF also specifically conducted cold-weather training, to include the Cold Weather Indoctrination Course and building natural shelters for sleeping in subarctic environments overnight, all in support of exercise Arctic Eagle 2020. Arctic Eagle is a statewide exercise involving national, state and local agencies designed to provide opportunities for participants to conduct sustained operations in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in arctic environments. Run Time: 00:49. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)