    Alaska State Defense Force practices security patrols for Arctic Eagle 2020

    WASILLA, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2020

    Video by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    The Alaska State Defense Force practices patrols in which they provide security for a critical infrastructure in subarctic climates at Alcantra Armory in Wasilla, Alaska, Feb. 29 and Mar. 1, 2020. The ASDF also specifically conducted cold-weather training, to include the Cold Weather Indoctrination Course and building natural shelters for sleeping in subarctic environments overnight, all in support of exercise Arctic Eagle 2020. Arctic Eagle is a statewide exercise involving national, state and local agencies designed to provide opportunities for participants to conduct sustained operations in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in arctic environments. Run Time: 00:49. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 15:02
    Location: WASILLA, AK, US 
    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    ASDF
    Alaska State Defense Force
    ArcticEagle20

