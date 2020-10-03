Assistant Defense Secretary for Public Affairs Jonathan Rath Hoffman and Navy Rear Adm. William D. Byrne Jr., Joint Staff vice director and and Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul A. Friedrichs, Joint Staff Surgeon, hold a news conference at the Pentagon, March 10, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 15:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|742536
|Filename:
|DOD_107721224
|Length:
|00:39:25
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DOD Officials Host News Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT