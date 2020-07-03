Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior Competition concluded March 7, 2020 with a mystery event. Participants flipped large tires, reasembled weapons, drug 180-pound litters and fired small arms while wearing gas masks.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 14:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742535
|VIRIN:
|200307-Z-KI797-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107721188
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|BASTROP, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior Competition- Mystery Event, by SPC JASON ARCHER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT