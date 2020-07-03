Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior Competition- Mystery Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Spc. JASON ARCHER 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior Competition concluded March 7, 2020 with a mystery event. Participants flipped large tires, reasembled weapons, drug 180-pound litters and fired small arms while wearing gas masks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 14:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742535
    VIRIN: 200307-Z-KI797-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_107721188
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: BASTROP, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior Competition- Mystery Event, by SPC JASON ARCHER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Best Warrior
    Texas
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT