    Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior Competition-Mystery Event

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Spc. JASON ARCHER 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior Competition concluded March 7, 2020 with the Mystery Event. Participants completed warrior task lanes and small arms firing range while in gas masks.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 14:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742533
    VIRIN: 200307-Z-KI797-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_107721141
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department's 2020 Best Warrior Competition-Mystery Event, by SPC JASON ARCHER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air national Guard
    m9
    smoke
    m4
    gas
    cbrn
    Chile
    Texas
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Czech Republic
    Texas Military Department
    weeklyvideos
    TMDBWC2020

