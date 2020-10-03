The Dover Air Force Base Fitness Improvement Program combines multiple workouts targeted to boost the physical readiness of Airmen on the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chuck Broadway)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742524
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-PQ948-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107720990
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Fitness Improvement Program B-Roll Stringer, by TSgt Chuck Broadway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
