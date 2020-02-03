Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month - Gerry Hunt

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ms. Gerry Hunt who was a driver for the Women's Army Corps during the Korean War tells a story from her past in celebration of Women's History Month.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742519
    VIRIN: 200302-F-XS817-494
    Filename: DOD_107720924
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month - Gerry Hunt, by A1C Caleb Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    veteran
    morale
    Luke AFB
    March
    cigar
    Luke
    Korean War
    Women's History Month
    Women
    Airman
    WAC
    storytelling
    heartwarming
    humorous
    A1C Caleb F. Butler
    General Curtis LeMay
    Woman's Army Corps
    strong female

