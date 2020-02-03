Ms. Gerry Hunt who was a driver for the Women's Army Corps during the Korean War tells a story from her past in celebration of Women's History Month.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 15:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742519
|VIRIN:
|200302-F-XS817-494
|Filename:
|DOD_107720924
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women's History Month - Gerry Hunt, by A1C Caleb Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT