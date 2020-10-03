U.S. Navy Commander Wayne R. Smith, Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East and Director of Medical Services for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, shares important information on Health Protection Condition Alpha and Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 10, 2020. Cmdr. Smith defines Health Protection Condition Alpha, what you should know, and how to prevent the virus. For more information, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/covid19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 12:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742516
|VIRIN:
|200310-M-GP284-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107720884
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Installations East implements Health Protection Condition Alpha, by Cpl Stephanie CoronaMorales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT