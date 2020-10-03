Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Installations East implements Health Protection Condition Alpha

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephanie CoronaMorales 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Navy Commander Wayne R. Smith, Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corps Installations East and Director of Medical Services for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, shares important information on Health Protection Condition Alpha and Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 10, 2020. Cmdr. Smith defines Health Protection Condition Alpha, what you should know, and how to prevent the virus. For more information, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/covid19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742516
    VIRIN: 200310-M-GP284-0001
    Filename: DOD_107720884
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Installations East implements Health Protection Condition Alpha, by Cpl Stephanie CoronaMorales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

