Here at AFW2, we strive to equip, encourage, and empower Wounded Warriors to develop and achieve long-term career and life goals, while providing personalized coaching and guidance to ensure warriors can navigate changes, build effective ways ahead, and take charge of their post-military lives.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 12:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742514
|VIRIN:
|200310-F-JL304-134
|Filename:
|DOD_107720837
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Empowerment In Transition Testimonial, by Neil Lobeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT