    185th ARW Boom Operator

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. David Asbra describes the KC-135 Stratotanker Boom Operator position from an Air National Guard perspective in Sioux City Iowa.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742507
    VIRIN: 200123-Z-VK221-003
    Filename: DOD_107720784
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 185th ARW Boom Operator, by TSgt Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    ANG
    KC-135
    Air Force
    B-1
    185th

