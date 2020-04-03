41st Field Artillery Brigade honors women of the past with an observance at the Tower Barracks Theater in Grafenwoehr, Germany March 4, 2020. Col. Trina Rice, US Army Europe G1, shared a story about overcoming challenges throughout her career. The event ended with 10 women from the US Army Garrison Bavaria community re-enlisting.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742506
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-OO251-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107720783
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women in Uniform Celebrate Women's History Month, by PFC Kylee Bowling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
