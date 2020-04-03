Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women in Uniform Celebrate Women's History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.04.2020

    Video by Pfc. Kylee Bowling 

    AFN Bavaria

    41st Field Artillery Brigade honors women of the past with an observance at the Tower Barracks Theater in Grafenwoehr, Germany March 4, 2020. Col. Trina Rice, US Army Europe G1, shared a story about overcoming challenges throughout her career. The event ended with 10 women from the US Army Garrison Bavaria community re-enlisting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742506
    VIRIN: 200310-A-OO251-001
    Filename: DOD_107720783
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women in Uniform Celebrate Women's History Month, by PFC Kylee Bowling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Re-enlist
    Women's History Month
    Empowerment
    2020
    WHM
    USAG Bavaria
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    41st FAB
    Empowered

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT