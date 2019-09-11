Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Ancient Albatross Celebrates National Aviation History Month

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Coast Guard Vice Commandant Adm. Charles Ray recounts significant historical aviation events during National Aviation History month, Nov. 9, 2019. U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Donnie Brzuska and Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2019
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742500
    VIRIN: 191109-G-OD937-001
    Filename: DOD_107720687
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: DC, US
    Vice Commandant
    Charles Ray
    Coast Guard Aviation
    Ancient Albatross
    National Aviation History Month

