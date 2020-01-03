The Battle Color Detachment performed a special show at Calipatria High School, the alma mater high school of H&S Company First Sergeant, 1stSgt Antonio Lopez. Check out what Lopez and Calipatria High School's principal have to say about the performance below.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 09:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742494
|VIRIN:
|200301-M-VI229-256
|Filename:
|DOD_107720615
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle Color Detachment Performance at Calipatria High School, by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT