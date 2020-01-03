Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Color Detachment Performance at Calipatria High School

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    The Battle Color Detachment performed a special show at Calipatria High School, the alma mater high school of H&S Company First Sergeant, 1stSgt Antonio Lopez. Check out what Lopez and Calipatria High School's principal have to say about the performance below.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 09:43
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    The Commandant's Own
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Battle Color Detachment BCD

