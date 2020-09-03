In February 2020, approximately 30 members of U.S. 2nd Fleet's staff deployed to Camp Lejeune, N.C. to test their ability to command and control forces (C2) in austere environments. This Expeditionary Maritime Operations Center 9EXMOC) also integrated 2nd Fleet's staff with their Marine counterparts at II Marine Expeditionary Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 10:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742490
|VIRIN:
|200309-N-PW494-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107720585
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|US
This work, Second Fleet EXMOC at Camp Lejeune, M.C., by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
