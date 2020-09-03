Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Fleet EXMOC at Camp Lejeune, M.C.

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    In February 2020, approximately 30 members of U.S. 2nd Fleet's staff deployed to Camp Lejeune, N.C. to test their ability to command and control forces (C2) in austere environments. This Expeditionary Maritime Operations Center 9EXMOC) also integrated 2nd Fleet's staff with their Marine counterparts at II Marine Expeditionary Force.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 10:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742490
    VIRIN: 200309-N-PW494-0001
    Filename: DOD_107720585
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: US
    Forward-Deployed
    2nd Fleet
    Command and Control
    Marines
    U.S. Navy
    MOC
    C2
    Maritime Operations Center
    Naval Integration

