    Made In Yuma Pt. 3

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    The Battle Color Detachment finished their training at MCAS Yuma and started their 2020 BCD Tour. Check out what the MCAS Yuma Commanding Officer and the BCD Commander have to say about the unit’s annual training at the Air Station and the upcoming tour.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 09:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742489
    VIRIN: 200226-M-VI229-770
    Filename: DOD_107720575
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Made In Yuma Pt. 3, by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    The Commandant's Own
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW

