The Battle Color Detachment finished their training at MCAS Yuma and started their 2020 BCD Tour. Check out what the MCAS Yuma Commanding Officer and the BCD Commander have to say about the unit’s annual training at the Air Station and the upcoming tour.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 09:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742489
|VIRIN:
|200226-M-VI229-770
|Filename:
|DOD_107720575
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Made In Yuma Pt. 3, by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT