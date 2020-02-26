Made In Yuma Pt. 3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742489" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Battle Color Detachment finished their training at MCAS Yuma and started their 2020 BCD Tour. Check out what the MCAS Yuma Commanding Officer and the BCD Commander have to say about the unit’s annual training at the Air Station and the upcoming tour.