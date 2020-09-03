Gunnery Sgt. Jaclyn Potter interview

Interview with U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jaclyn Potter with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve. CLB- 451 conducted a winter weather driving course in preparation for Exercise Cold Response, near Narvik, Norway, March 9, 2020. Cold Response 20 is a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
