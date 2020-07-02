Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSEL's Chat Episode 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Episode four of CSEL's Chat where Command Sgt. Maj. Carns speaks with Chief Petty Officer Patterson about women in leadership roles.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 08:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 742482
    VIRIN: 200207-F-LN908-648
    Filename: DOD_107720509
    Length: 00:19:10
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSEL's Chat Episode 4, by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Leadership
    CSM
    Podcast
    Women
    CSEL's Chat
    Carns

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT