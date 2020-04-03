Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Rock Klescman

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    03.04.2020

    Video by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Exercise Rock Klescman at Pocek Range in Slovenia, March 4, 2020. Exercise Rock Klescman is a bilateral training exercise with the Slovenian Armed Forces focused on the rapid deployment and assembly of forces and team cohesion with weapon systems tactics and procedures. Exercises such as this build a foundation of teamwork and readiness between NATO allies. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. U.S. Army Video by Paolo Bovo

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 03:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742469
    VIRIN: 200304-A-JM436-0001
    Filename: DOD_107720330
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Rock Klescman, by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Army
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    THEROCK
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    RockKlescman
    rocklescman
    ExerciseRockKlescman
    Rock Klescman

