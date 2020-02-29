Soldiers from 17th Field Artillery Brigade join fellow veterans and active duty servicemembers as the Army team defeated the Navy team 8-7 at ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington, Feb. 29, 2020. The game is an annual intramural event that features servicemembers from across all branches stationed around Washington State.
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 19:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742451
|VIRIN:
|200229-A-AS262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107720065
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers from 17th FAB play in Army vs. Navy hockey game, by SSG Kyle Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT