    Soldiers from 17th FAB play in Army vs. Navy hockey game

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Larsen 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from 17th Field Artillery Brigade join fellow veterans and active duty servicemembers as the Army team defeated the Navy team 8-7 at ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington, Feb. 29, 2020. The game is an annual intramural event that features servicemembers from across all branches stationed around Washington State.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 19:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742451
    VIRIN: 200229-A-AS262-1001
    Filename: DOD_107720065
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from 17th FAB play in Army vs. Navy hockey game, by SSG Kyle Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

