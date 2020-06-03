Col. John Hudson, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Omaha District gives an update on repairs to the levees damaged during the March 2019 flood.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 18:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|742448
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-VX653-621
|Filename:
|DOD_107720028
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USACE-OMAHA Mar 2020 PSA, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT