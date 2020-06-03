Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE-OMAHA Mar 2020 PSA

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Col. John Hudson, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Omaha District gives an update on repairs to the levees damaged during the March 2019 flood.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 18:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742448
    VIRIN: 200306-A-VX653-621
    Filename: DOD_107720028
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE-OMAHA Mar 2020 PSA, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Omaha
    PSA
    flood
    levee

