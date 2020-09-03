Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's Your Warrior? - Spc. Raymond Diaz - 25L Cable Systems Installer-Maintainer

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Video by Spc. Alvin Conley 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Raymond Diaz, a cable systems installer-maintainer, describes what duties his occupation entails, as well as what led him to choose his occupation and what keeps him motivated. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alvin Conley)

