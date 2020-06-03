Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FACES OF NRD San Francisco Ombudsman

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Meranda Keller 

    Navy Recruiting District San Francisco

    200306-N-PA426-0001 MOUNTAIN VIEW Calif. (March 06, 2020) FACES OF NRD SAN FRANCISCO Meet Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Francisco’s Command Family Ombudsman August Manzano. Navy Recruiting District San Francisco has ten divisions, which include 33 enlisted Navy Recruiting Stations, four Navy Reserve Recruiting Stations, two Navy Recruiting Processing Stations, and three Navy Officer Recruiting Stations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Meranda Keller)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 742441
    VIRIN: 200306-N-PA426-0003
    Filename: DOD_107719905
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: ROSEVILLE, CA, US
    Ombudsman
    Navy
    US Navy
    USNAVY
    MC1
    NRD
    Americas Navy
    Meranda Keller
    NRD San Francisco
    navy recruiting
    forged by the sea

