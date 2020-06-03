200306-N-PA426-0001 MOUNTAIN VIEW Calif. (March 06, 2020) FACES OF NRD SAN FRANCISCO Meet Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Francisco’s Command Family Ombudsman August Manzano. Navy Recruiting District San Francisco has ten divisions, which include 33 enlisted Navy Recruiting Stations, four Navy Reserve Recruiting Stations, two Navy Recruiting Processing Stations, and three Navy Officer Recruiting Stations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Meranda Keller)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 16:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|742441
|VIRIN:
|200306-N-PA426-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_107719905
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CA, US
|Hometown:
|ROSEVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FACES OF NRD San Francisco Ombudsman, by PO1 Meranda Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT