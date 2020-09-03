Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What's Your Warrior - Cpt. Sara Davis - 65A Occupational Therapist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Video by Pfc. Jared Simmons 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Short video highlighting the Army's military occupational speciality "Occupational Therapist."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742439
    VIRIN: 200309-A-PF227-001
    Filename: DOD_107719899
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's Your Warrior - Cpt. Sara Davis - 65A Occupational Therapist, by PFC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MOS
    Army
    Occupational Therapist
    meddac
    Meet your army
    What's Your Warrior
    65A

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT