Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A-10 Pilot Training B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    B-Roll package for the mission feature on the 355th Training Squadron and 357th Fighter Squadron A-10 Pilot Training. Training the next generation of pilots to fly, fight and win.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742427
    VIRIN: 200303-F-CJ465-542
    Filename: DOD_107719790
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Pilot Training B-Roll Package, by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Future
    A-10
    ACC
    Airpower
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Readiness
    Training
    DM
    Lethality
    DMAFB
    357th Fighter Squadron
    355th Wing
    355 WG
    Jacob Stephens
    A-10 pilot training
    355th Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT