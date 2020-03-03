Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Pilot Training Mission Feature

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Mission feature on the 355th Training Squadron and 357th Fighter Squadron A-10 Pilot training. Training the next generation of combat pilots to fly, fight and win.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 18:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742426
    VIRIN: 200303-F-CJ465-158
    Filename: DOD_107719788
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    This work, A-10 Pilot Training Mission Feature, by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    A-10
    ACC
    Airpower
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DM
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    355th Fighter Squadron
    355 WG
    Jacob Stephens
    A-10 pilot training
    355th Training Squadron

