Mission feature on the 355th Training Squadron and 357th Fighter Squadron A-10 Pilot training. Training the next generation of combat pilots to fly, fight and win.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 18:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742426
|VIRIN:
|200303-F-CJ465-158
|Filename:
|DOD_107719788
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A-10 Pilot Training Mission Feature, by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
