North Carolina high school Air Force Junior ROTC drill teams competed in a competition at Independence High School, in Charlotte, NC.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 15:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742425
|VIRIN:
|200307-Z-TO715-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107719782
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Independence High School Drill Competition, by SSgt Sonia Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT