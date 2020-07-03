Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Independence High School Drill Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sonia Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    North Carolina high school Air Force Junior ROTC drill teams competed in a competition at Independence High School, in Charlotte, NC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 15:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742425
    VIRIN: 200307-Z-TO715-001
    Filename: DOD_107719782
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independence High School Drill Competition, by SSgt Sonia Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    JROTC
    Charlotte
    Air Force
    National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    drill competition
    AFJROTC
    Independence High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT