NATO Secretary General bilateral meeting with the President of Turkey, B-Roll
BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM
03.09.2020
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg bilateral meeting with President of Turkey H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742415
|Filename:
|DOD_107719635
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BRU, BE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Flag
Asset
NATO Secretary General bilateral meeting with the President of Turkey, B-Roll
LEAVE A COMMENT