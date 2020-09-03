Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General bilateral meeting with the President of Turkey, B-Roll

    BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM

    03.09.2020

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg bilateral meeting with President of Turkey H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:50
