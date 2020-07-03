Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d SOW Arctic Survival Training in Norway

    LAKSELV, 20, NORWAY

    03.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonia Herrera 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Rumke, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialist assigned to Det 1, 66 TRS, Eielson AFB, Alaska, along with other SERE Specialists from the 352d Special Operations Wing, train 352d SOW Air Commandos on how to use their classroom knowledge in a real-world scenario. Rumke challenges airmen on various survival tactics such as how to create a shelter, provide fire and identify practical sources of food and water in the arctic environment.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742389
    VIRIN: 200307-F-SQ340-263
    Filename: DOD_107719109
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: LAKSELV, 20, NO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d SOW Arctic Survival Training in Norway, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

