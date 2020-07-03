U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Rumke, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Specialist assigned to Det 1, 66 TRS, Eielson AFB, Alaska, along with other SERE Specialists from the 352d Special Operations Wing, train 352d SOW Air Commandos on how to use their classroom knowledge in a real-world scenario. Rumke challenges airmen on various survival tactics such as how to create a shelter, provide fire and identify practical sources of food and water in the arctic environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742389
|VIRIN:
|200307-F-SQ340-263
|Filename:
|DOD_107719109
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|LAKSELV, 20, NO
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 352d SOW Arctic Survival Training in Norway, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
