U.S. Soldiers attached to Task Force Raider display their proficiency in ground and air operations during Cobra Gold 20, at Camp Bhan Dan Lan Hoi, Thailand. Exercise Cobra Gold 20, in its 39 iteration, is designed to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together multinational forces to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region.
|03.06.2020
Date Posted: 03.09.2020
|Package
Location: CAMP BHAN DAN LAN HOI, TH
