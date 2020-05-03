Cpl. Shannon Lilly interview

Cpl. Shannon Lilly with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an interview after an M777 Howitzer live-fire exercise in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 20 at Maernes range, Norway, March 4, 2020. Exercise Cold Response 20 takes place across northern Norway involving 15,000 participants from ten allied and partner nation’s military services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 04:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742372
|VIRIN:
|200305-M-XY415-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107718903
|Length:
|00:07:36
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
