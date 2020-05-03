Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cpl. Shannon Lilly interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    03.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Devin Andrews 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Cpl. Shannon Lilly with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an interview after an M777 Howitzer live-fire exercise in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 20 at Maernes range, Norway, March 4, 2020. Exercise Cold Response 20 takes place across northern Norway involving 15,000 participants from ten allied and partner nation’s military services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 04:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742372
    VIRIN: 200305-M-XY415-1002
    Filename: DOD_107718903
    Length: 00:07:36
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Shannon Lilly interview, by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    service members
    Arctic
    United States
    Chief
    Personnel
    M777
    Norway
    History
    II MEF
    Exercise
    Cold Response
    USA
    Training
    Artillery
    First Female
    2D MARDIV
    USMCFEA
    CR20
    Cpl. Shannon Lilly

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT