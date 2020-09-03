One of the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade's top priorities is mail, which is very important to deployed Soldiers and helps to sustain morale while on deployment. The 909th Adjutant General Company Commander explains the operations of the Army Post Office on Bagram Air Field. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 06:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742369
|VIRIN:
|200309-A-CZ005-138
|Filename:
|DOD_107718888
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Muleskinner Minute ep. 2, by SGT Briaira Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT