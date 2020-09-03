Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Muleskinner Minute ep. 2

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    03.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert 

    1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade

    One of the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade's top priorities is mail, which is very important to deployed Soldiers and helps to sustain morale while on deployment. The 909th Adjutant General Company Commander explains the operations of the Army Post Office on Bagram Air Field. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742369
    VIRIN: 200309-A-CZ005-138
    Filename: DOD_107718888
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Muleskinner Minute ep. 2, by SGT Briaira Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    mail
    morale
    post office
    First team
    postal operations
    1TSCBROLL

