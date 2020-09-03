Muleskinner Minute ep. 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One of the 1st Armored Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade's top priorities is mail, which is very important to deployed Soldiers and helps to sustain morale while on deployment. The 909th Adjutant General Company Commander explains the operations of the Army Post Office on Bagram Air Field. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert)