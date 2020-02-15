Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC cadets compete in the 21st annual West-Mitchell Invitational

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    JROTC cadets compete in the 21st annual West-Mitchell Invitational.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 21:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742358
    VIRIN: 200215-Z-CC902-1001
    Filename: DOD_107718705
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC cadets compete in the 21st annual West-Mitchell Invitational, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

