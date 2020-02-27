Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRW Airman's fandom of novel series guides her every day

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Master Sgt. Jessica James, 621st Contingency Response Wing Inspector General's office, has a rich passion for famed novel series Harry Potter and shw uses the guiding principles and lessons from the book in her everyday life. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 20:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742354
    VIRIN: 200227-F-XH170-905
    Filename: DOD_107718683
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRW Airman's fandom of novel series guides her every day, by TSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    reading
    CR
    CRW
    contingency response wing
    Personality Feature
    Potterhead

