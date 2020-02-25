video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



200307-N-MQ442-1001 Vietnam (Mar. 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) participate in a community relations project at the Dorothea’s Project Legacies Charity Center, Da Nang, Vietnam, Mar. 6, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) are in Vietnam for a port visit during their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartanon D. Delagarza)