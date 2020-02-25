200307-N-MQ442-1001 Vietnam (Mar. 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) participate in a community relations project at the Dorothea’s Project Legacies Charity Center, Da Nang, Vietnam, Mar. 6, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) are in Vietnam for a port visit during their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartanon D. Delagarza)
|02.25.2020
|03.08.2020 20:16
|B-Roll
|742345
|200307-N-MQ442-1001
|DOD_107718404
|00:04:54
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
