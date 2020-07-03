Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Wing Provides Therapy Dogs

    SELFRIDGE ANGB, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann, Senior Airman Brandon Gifford, Master Sgt. David Kujawa and Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    The 127th Wing provides therapy dogs for members of the Wing to boost resiliency in Airmen and their families.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th Wing Provides Therapy Dogs, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, SrA Brandon Gifford, MSgt David Kujawa and SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

