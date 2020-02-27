Members of the New Hampshire National Guard's 12th Civil Support Team and 1/169 General Support Aviation Battalion travel to Alaska to support Arctic Eagle 2020, a state-wide training exercise allowing participants to test their capabilities in extreme arctic conditions.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 14:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742337
|VIRIN:
|200227-Z-OM689-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107718230
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Testing their METL, by SSG Richard Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT