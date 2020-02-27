Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Testing their METL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Frost 

    Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire National Guard

    Members of the New Hampshire National Guard's 12th Civil Support Team and 1/169 General Support Aviation Battalion travel to Alaska to support Arctic Eagle 2020, a state-wide training exercise allowing participants to test their capabilities in extreme arctic conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 14:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742337
    VIRIN: 200227-Z-OM689-001
    Filename: DOD_107718230
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Testing their METL, by SSG Richard Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    nuclear
    arctic
    Blackhawk
    chemical
    biological
    radiological
    skis
    Army
    aviation
    UH-60
    New Hampshire
    civil support
    Arctic Eagle 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT