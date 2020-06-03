Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition members celebrate International Women's Day

    IRAQ

    03.06.2020

    Video by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz 

    55th Combat Camera   

    The women deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve contribute a wide array of skills. This video highlights the service of female service members from seven different countries in three different languages. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742326
    VIRIN: 200306-A-JD648-1001
    Filename: DOD_107718059
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition members celebrate International Women's Day, by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Veterinary
    Documentary
    Peshmerga
    Kurdistan
    Norway
    Navy
    Spain
    International Women's Day
    Air Force
    Medic
    Iraq
    Army
    Great Britain
    IWD
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTFOIR
    Womenpeacesecurity
    IWD2020

