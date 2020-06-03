Coalition members celebrate International Women's Day

The women deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve contribute a wide array of skills. This video highlights the service of female service members from seven different countries in three different languages. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 12:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742326
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-JD648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107718059
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
