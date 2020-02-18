USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)   

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742325" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

200307-N-RQ987-1015 VIETNAM (March 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Senior Chief Livel Clark poses for a photo with a Vietnamese student during a community relations event at Dong University March 7, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific and is visiting Da Nang to commemorate the 25th anniversary of U.S. – Vietnam diplomatic relations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Meyer)