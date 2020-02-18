200307-N-RQ987-1015 VIETNAM (March 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Senior Chief Livel Clark poses for a photo with a Vietnamese student during a community relations event at Dong University March 7, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific and is visiting Da Nang to commemorate the 25th anniversary of U.S. – Vietnam diplomatic relations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 13:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742325
|VIRIN:
|200307-N-RQ987-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_107718052
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Jason Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
