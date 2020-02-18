Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Meyer 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)   

    200307-N-RQ987-1015 VIETNAM (March 7, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Senior Chief Livel Clark poses for a photo with a Vietnamese student during a community relations event at Dong University March 7, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific and is visiting Da Nang to commemorate the 25th anniversary of U.S. – Vietnam diplomatic relations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Meyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742325
    VIRIN: 200307-N-RQ987-1015
    Filename: DOD_107718052
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Jason Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

